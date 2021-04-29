10 new hotels sign up for inaugural Hotel Week London as total nears 50

Hotel Week London has secured the support of another 10 hotels, following a successful launch earlier this week.

The new initiative, running from May 28 to June 6, has been designed to entice visitors back to the capital with a host of promotions and packages to reignite trading for hospitality venues.

The inaugural event has now expanded to 45 hotels.

Each of the new hotels are offering discounted room rates of up to 25% off their best available rates, coupled with value-added packages including afternoon tea, guaranteed room upgrades, bottles of Champagne on arrival, 3rd night free offers and complimentary private chauffeured Maserati or Mercedes drop offs in London.

The 10 hotels joining Hotel Week London this week are: Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, Flemings Mayfair, COMO Metropolitan London, Baglioni Hotel London, The Goring, Meliá London Kensington, citizenM Tower of London, The Langham London, The Rubens and The Mayfair Townhouse.

The Hotel Week London offers are available to book now for stays from 28th May to 6th June, with many of the participating hotels extending their offers to the end of June 2021.

Commenting on the new additions to the Hotel Week London campaign Jonathan Sloan, MMGY Global said: “We are so excited to be able to expand the number of London hotels involved with this initiative and the response since the initial launch has been overwhelming. There has truly never been a better time to visit London and support the hotel sector as it re-opens next month.”