11 Cadogan Gardens brings in new head chef for Hans’ Bar & Grill

Hans’ Bar & Grill, the restaurant at luxury London boutique, 11 Cadogan Gardens, has announced the appointment of a new head chef.

Rowen Babe joins from The Oslo Bar & Restaurant in Hackney and takes over from head chef Luke Phillips, who has rejoined the kitchen brigade at sister hotel, Chewton Glen in Hampshire, also part of the Iconic Luxury Hotels portfolio.

Babe boasts experience at the likes of The Henry Root Bistro and Wine Bar in Chelsea,The Market Café & Les Nénettes, Hackney and Eat17 Restaurant, Walthamstow.

Launching an inventive new all-day menu at the 106-cover restaurant to coincide with his appointment, he commented: “These are unprecedented times for the London restaurant scene and I am extremely excited to be leading the kitchen brigade at Hans’ Bar & Grill. Growing up on a farm in New Zealand where we ate what we produced, I learnt to cook with my Mum, standing on a stool beside her as a small child. I really appreciate the use of fresh herbs, citrus and punchy flavours that are available all year around in northern New Zealand and although my cuisine originally leant towards Pacific Rim/Oceanic style of cookery – including the flavours of South East Asia – I now embrace fresh fish from the South Coast, of course great British beef and try to concentrate more and more on plant-based foods in my cooking.”

Commenting on the appointment, Ian Richardson, general manager of 11 Cadogan Gardens, said: “We are delighted to welcome Rowen back to his culinary roots in Chelsea. He has risen to the challenges that the hospitality industry is currently facing and has produced a delicious all-day menu which certainly does not compromise on flavour, flair or ingredients, with the added variety of daily specials, sourced according to market availability.”

11 Cadogan Gardens is a member of Iconic Luxury Hotels, which also comprises Chewton Glen in the New Forest, Cliveden House in Berkshire, The Lygon Arms in the Cotswolds and shortly to open in the heart of Mayfair, The Mayfair Townhouse.