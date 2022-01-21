15 Old Bailey to relaunch as Hyde Paradox Hotel London City in 2023

London’s 15 Old Bailey building is set to be relaunched yet year as the Hyde Paradox Hotel London City, following a £34.3 million transformation.

The hotel is slated to debut in 2023 and will open under the Hyde Hotels, Resorts & Residences brand, part of Ennismore, a joint venture with Accor.

Hyde Paradox Hotel London City will boast 110 rooms, as well as a Levantine restaurant, a Japanese-inspired speakeasy bar and a state-of-the-art gym.

15 Old Bailey was originally built as a hotel in 1874 by Evans Cronk and was most recently used as office space.

15 Old Bailey is being developed as part of joint venture between Boscalt Hospitality, a subsidiary of Edmond de Rothschild group’s private equity arm, and a property business founded by entrepreneur Alex Shamash.

Shamash said: “It’s been an absolute pleasure bringing this dream to reality. We look forward to delivering a unique hotel to captivate the traveller looking for a holistic lifestyle experience.

“We can’t wait to establish the Hyde Paradox as a must-stay hotel for both visitors and locals, thanks to our unrivalled food and beverage outlets, impressive rooms, and eccentric decor by our award-winning design team.”

The new hotel will be the sixth in the Hyde brand, which is part of Accor’s SBE division and already operates sites in the US and Dubai.

The hotel was one of 13 Accor properties signed by the end of last year, adding more than 500 rooms to the group’s London portfolio.

Duncan O’Rourke, Chief Executive of Accor Northern Europe, said: “The pace of development has accelerated throughout 2021 reflecting both our and our partner’s confidence in the market’s return.

“The geographical growth of our region and brand portfolio in recent years has prepared the business for expansion at pace as the world moves firmly towards recovery.

“Our ambition and pipeline for 2022 and beyond remains strong, as do our brands and hotel talents.

“The Covid years have been a split focus – managing the impact of the crisis today and planning for the recovery tomorrow. Tomorrow is here and our recovery is strong, as is our future.”

Camil Yazbeck, Senior Vice-President Development, Accor Northern Europe, added: “2021 was a phenomenal year for signings culminating in a strong year-end across the region.

“Accor has maintained its stronghold on the region with a 39% branded hotel market share in signings. In 2020 development was resilient, in 2021 our signings returned to pre-pandemic levels.

“Development is future-looking and our strong pipeline reflects our and our partners’ strong belief in market recovery.”