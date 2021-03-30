300 cross-industry organisations pen letter to business secretary to back opening of wedding sector

Over 300 cross-industry organisations have signed a letter to the Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng calling on him to unlock the future of the wedding industry as well as the many sectors that are reliant upon a thriving wedding industry.

Organisations, including MUTA (UK Marquee Association), We Make Events, the British Beauty Council and the Nationwide Caterers Association are calling for immediate parity with similar sectors, clarity on Covid guidelines and financial support.

At a Hostology Summit on “Creating a Business Friendly Framework”, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng acknowledged that the wedding sector has been “adversely affected” by the pandemic, and recognised the economic and social contribution of the wedding industry.

Story continues below Advertisement

The Business Secretary also stated that he is hopeful “all the metrics are pointing towards a full reopening on 21st June” but reiterated flexibility was needed to respond to the pandemic.

While many in the industry welcomed the recognition from the Business Secretary, the reality is that large swathes of the sector are unable to plan ahead due to the lack of clarity in the guidance and 50% of wedding businesses remain excluded from the current government support packages.

Many in the industry are also frustrated at the ambiguity of the Government’s guidelines. The wedding sector had to wait weeks for the guidance on wedding ceremonies and receptions to be published, but many found that the guidance was riddled with inconsistencies, confusing language and outdated references to previous guidelines.