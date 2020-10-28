32% of golfers to shift travel plans to UK staycation in 2021

A survey from QHotels has found that 32% of golfers are planning to stay in the UK for a break in 2021, presenting a lucrative opportunity for hoteliers to cash in on the shift in demand.

The research of more than 1,000 customers of the QHotels Group found that 49% of people were delaying organising a golf break next year, with many citing the current uncertainty surrounding the Covid-19 situation as the key factor.

Of the 51% of players that have already made arrangements for 2021, 32% are planning to stay in the UK with a further 16% heading overseas for a stay-and-play holiday.

The QHotels Group survey also found that around 50% of the golfers questioned considered the quality of golf courses on offer to be the most important factor when deciding where to book a golf break.

In addition, 54% of golfers preferred to play between three to four rounds on a break away, with an overwhelming 85% of the people booking a holiday for seven days or less.

Richard Moore, group chief executive of the QHotels Group, said: “Here at QHotels, our business levels are looking very encouraging for 2021, particularly in the spring. Advance bookings in our golf sector have been very good and it is great to know that a large proportion of our golf audience are still to book for next year.

“This survey also makes the general picture really promising and there’s plenty for golf resorts to be positive about, both in the UK and further afield, particularly at a time when golf is so popular in this country and participation numbers are growing all the time.”

The QHotels Group operates seven golf resorts in England and Scotland.