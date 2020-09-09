45% of consumers not comfortable celebrating Christmas at hospitality venues

New research has found that 45% of British consumers do not feel comfortable about visiting on-trade venues for festive celebrations amid the coronavirus pandemic.

However, 82% of those who have been to a pub, bar or restaurant since restrictions were lifted, agreed that their overall experience reassured them enough to revisit.

45% say the most important factor for choosing a venue for festive celebrations will be the level of COVID-19 safety precautions in place.

Story continues below Advertisement

While the research shows that consumers expressed some anxiety and nervousness, but more than a fifth said that they felt hopeful about visiting on-trade venues during this year’s festive period, indicating that there is optimism to build on.

A further 28% were unable to predict this far in advance or said that their plans will depend on job security and disposable income nearer the time.

When it comes to age groups, younger consumers (18-34) are more inclined to visit a venue, with over a third (37%) already predicting that they’ll go out more frequently or at least as frequently as previous years.

Customers aged between 35-54 are less optimistic, with over half (53%) expecting to go out less frequently than last year, or not at all.