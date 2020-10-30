5 tools to manage your hospitality service

Hospitality Service Management tools are key to improved productivity The hospitality industry is one that requires a lot of devotion and dedication. Hospitality services, such as hotels, motels, bed-and-breakfasts, retreats, and several others, come with many responsibilities that the owners of these businesses are obligated to perform. If you plan to run a successful hospitality business, you need specific tools to make strenuous activities less challenging. Story continues below Advertisement Using these hospitality tools could help you cut down on costs, manage your accounts, communicate with your guests and staff, and finally automate repetitive tasks in your business. This article will show you five tools you can use to manage your hospitality service for improved productivity. Helpful tools for hospitality service management Property Management Systems (PMS) have been specially designed for those in the hospitality industry to help carry out specific actions. Choosing the right hotel PMS is essential if you want your business to run smoothly. These are the top tools for hospitality management. Cloudbeds Hospitality tools like Cloudbeds help to increase the income of your businesses

Cloudbeds is a “software as a service” company built to help property owners manage their businesses. It was founded in 2012, with its headquarters in the United States of America.

Cloudbeds is a powerful hotel management software that has been made, especially for independent hoteliers. Hotels, hostels, bed-and-breakfasts, inns, vacation rentals, apartments, and several others make use of this software.

It’s a cloud-based hotel software that helps you save your time and boost your business revenue. If you hope to use functional, practical, and responsive software, then Cloudbeds is the right choice for you.

When it comes to syncing your hotel property management system (PMS), booking engine, and online travel agent channels, Cloudbeds makes it possible with a few clicks here and there. With this SaaS, you can say goodbye to problems like overbooking. Furthermore, Cloudbeds increases your direct bookings, averagely, by 20%.

You and your clients can process payments instantly and securely when you choose Cloudbeds’ hotel management software. Cloudbeds also has a Rate Checker that shows the ratings your customers have left on your website. Feedback and reviews are great for intending customers and site visitors.

Cloudbeds PMS not only saves time but also reduces costly errors by automating your repetitive, manual tasks. Its software is straightforward and easy to use. The drag-and-drop calendar feature helps you to take control of your reservations.

Cloudbeds’ hotel management software has many intuitive tools that could help you manage your property and your staff. They do most of the strenuous work and enable you to focus on what matters: keeping your guests happy and satisfied.

Cloudbeds is rated as one of the very best in hospitality technology. It won’t hurt to check it out.

eZee Absolute

eZee Management software helps you manage your business with ease eZee Absolute is an online hotel management system that allows you to perform various operations, like make reservations and offline bookings. eZee started in 2005 and has since gathered a lot of experience in travel technology. eZee Technosys, an India-based company, developed eZee Absolute. In 15 years, eZee has mastered the art of effective and even upgradable technological solutions. With their products and services, eZee helps the hospitality industry uncover the secrets behind delivering exceptional guest service and having more significant profit margins. Knowing how vast hospitality operations are, eZee Absolute has designed and developed its services to fit these demands. They are, at the same time, in line with the global standards of technology. With eZee Absolute, your customers get a fast check-in and check-out procedure. This hotel management system helps you organize your front desk services with ease. eZee Absolute has a mobile-friendly application that allows you to run your hotel on-the-go and not just from behind your front desk. They also help you organize your housekeeping department; this, in turn, would let you provide a better experience for your guests. eZee Absolute allows you to create separate profiles for your OTAs and companies and save their details easily. Apart from this, eZee Absolute provides the option of self-service for your customers. This way, they can carry out tasks, such as checking in, by themselves. eZee Absolute also helps you to charge your hotel rooms with taxes and deposits. Finally, it also allows you to accept payments in multiple currencies. Hotelogix Hotelogix helps to increase the positive reviews about your business

Hotelogix was established in March 2008 in India. It is an essential hotel management solution that guarantees simplified hotel management for its users.

Hotelogix provides you with all the tools you need to grow your business. Its mission is to make it easy for small and mid-sized hotels to manage their businesses. And they have succeeded in doing so in more than 100 countries worldwide!

With Hotelogix, you can automate your operations, increase your business’s occupancy, and boost your revenues. Hotelogix makes sure you avoid overbookings and puts you in charge of the situation, so you never feel overwhelmed.

Hotelogix allows you to manage your rooms from a single dashboard and simplify your front desk tasks from a centralized dashboard. Also, Hotelogix will enable you to create and assign tasks to your housekeeping staff.

Hotelogix allows you to manage your online reputation by knowing what people are saying about your business. After that, you can work on promoting your positive feedback. And thus, enhance the value of your brand; all with Hotelogix.

Hotelogix is known for helping business owners enable integration with all primary Online Travel Agents (OTAs) and Global Distribution Systems (GDS). And through them, you can expand your market reach, increase your occupancy rates, and eliminate errors.

Hotelogix has 24/7 live support that helps you keep your hotel operations up and running at all times. With its mobile-friendly status, you can run your hotel from your smartphone.

Finally, Hotelogix is available in English, French, Portuguese, Spanish, German, and others.

Lodgify

Lodgify helps you take care of your work so you can focus on other important tasks Lodgify is a browser-based service that enables vacation rental owners and managers to create a website for their properties and manage them easily. It was founded in 2012, and it is located in Spain. While Lodgify’s property management software is taking care of your manual tasks and processes, you can now focus on running your business. Lodgify provides an Airbnb property management software that allows you to automate your tasks, streamline guest communications, and sync all your bookings and calendars. Lodgify’s Airbnb management software helps make seemingly challenging tasks less time-consuming and stressful. It allows you to assign tasks to your team members, and you can oversee their development, even from your smartphone. Lodgify puts the days of worrying about cleaning schedules and guest turnovers behind you. Lodgify helps you set up a list of predefined automated emails and text messages that would help you stay in touch with your guests from the moment they check-in until they leave. Also, you can inspect all your reservations quickly from the multi-calendar view of Lodgify’s software. Lodgify is not only perfect for Airbnb owners but vacation rental owners, operators, and property managers, as well. Besides having a site that works exceptionally well on mobile devices, Lodgify also has a very efficient customer care department. Smart Hotel Software Smart Hotel Software makes your business more effective and efficient

Smart Hotel Software, founded in 1990, is a fully integrated software package software suitable for any hospitality business.

It does not matter if you have 50 or 500 rooms; they can customize the software to cater to your business needs.

Smart Hotel Software PMS is a Windows-based system; this makes it configurable to match the requirements of a wide variety of property types and businesses. It has straightforward database screens that allow you to have easy system setup and maintenance.

The software has a dashboard that summarizes each day’s arrivals, departures, occupancy, etc. Smart Hotel Software has implementation professionals that will work with you to ensure you find the perfect solution for your business’ requirements.

This team would also teach you how to make use of the tools that the software offers. These tools could help you to save time and earn more money with each guest transaction. Writing project reports is essential in the hospitality business.

A project report provides an executive summary of all that has been going on in your business: the progress, milestones, and target reminders. Smart Hotel Software could help you to develop a well-organized project report. You could also opt for a project report template to speed things up.

With Smart Hotel Software’s Yield Management Tools, you can effectively manage your reservations, rates, and rooms. You also can store detailed information about your guests, such as their address, preferences, stay history, guest notes, and others; this would improve your guests’ overall experience.

Smart Hotel Software is user-friendly, easy to learn, and very efficient.

In this article, we have looked at the importance of using Property Management Systems or Software in the hospitality industry. We have listed some of the best tools you could use to manage your hospitality business.

Tools like Cloudbeds, eZee Absolute, etc. have been ranked very high by several websites as the best hospitality management software. With these high-end tools, you can expect the maximum results in your hospitality business.