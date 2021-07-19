63% of guests will avoid hotels that remove all Covid measures

Over 63% of guests would choose not to stay at a hotel that removed all Covid-19 safety measures after today, according to a new survey.

Research from BWH Hotel Group GB found that despite government rules changing on July 19, nearly 80% guests surveyed indicated they would prefer hotels to continue with Covid risk measures, such as social distanced seating, mask wearing and contactless check in.

Rob Paterson, CEO at BWH Hotel Group GB said: “Hoteliers need to balance the concerns of guests versus commercial business decisions come Freedom Day.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Anecdotally, many of our hotels have told us they will be keeping most COVID-19 safety measures, to provide assurances to guests their breaks are as safe as possible.

Certain measures such as contactless check-in will remain in place across many of our hotels, as significant investments in technology and new procedures have been a positive move for them, regardless of COVID-19 safety, and guests have welcomed the change.

The data also found that one area where hotel guests seem to welcome change is room cleaning.

Many hotels are not servicing bedrooms for short stays (<3 nights) to limit time spent in guest bedrooms, according to the survey, 42% of guests would want their rooms now cleaned daily, and 58% would remain happy for it to be done on departure.

Perhaps surprisingly, less than a third of guests would welcome the return of a buffet breakfast, with 69% of guests wishing it to remain served to them at socially distanced tables.