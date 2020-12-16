80% of travellers planning UK break in 2021, despite concerns over refunds

*picture credit: Askham Hall

Demand for a UK break remains at an all-time high as we head into 2021, with a new survey showing that 80% of travellers are looking to holiday on home soil next year.

Alongside this demand, the new research from Sawday’s showed that the most important factor when it came to booking a UK break was a clear refund policy (93%), with travellers still feeling ‘less confident’ about travel in 2021 (74%) because of the pandemic.

Bad experiences over the pandemic with refunds and poor customer service are amongst the biggest bugbears, over half of travellers surveyed had been affected by refunds taking a long time or non-refundable trips, one in five had had received poor customer service.

Nearly 60% of UK travellers surveyed say coronavirus has made them rethink where they will book travel in the future.

The other considerations deemed important to travellers were Covid-19 safe precautions (92%), value for money (92%), direct contact with property owners or staff before arrival (84%) and the ethics of the company they are booking through (79%).

Mike Bevens, managing director of Sawday’s says: “These results are really encouraging for us and our partners and show the Sawday’s way of working is more relevant than ever. Guests want to book through sites they trust, have direct contact with the owners of properties and know that someone has been to visit and vetted the property for guests. The way that some of the bigger OTAs have conducted themselves over the crisis has made travellers lose faith in them.”