95% surge in job ads for hospitality roles in last three weeks

A recruitment company has seen a 95% rise in job adverts over the last three weeks for roles in the hospitality industry as the sector scrambles to fill positions amid a staff shortage upon reopening.

With the hospitality sector reopening and hurtling full steam ahead to a busy summer season, venues are struggling to find suitable staff as they reach capacity.

The impact of Brexit, staff not returning from furlough or others opting for another career away from hospitality altogether, is creating a crisis for the sector, with many businesses cutting back on services or closing facilities as a result.

Lisa Brady, Perfect Recruitment says: “It is understandable that there is some natural hesitation over returning to work in the hospitality industry after such a turbulent 12 months of uncertainty; but as the wheels of industry start turning again, now is the time to re-join such a thriving profession and the chance to actively seek out your next challenge.

“According to the ONS* there are 335,000 fewer people employed in the hospitality industry compared to last year and this just really highlights the incredible opportunities that are out there for candidates across the board, from front of house and management positions to chefs and event managers in both full and part time roles.”

To further encourage the return of their most valuable assets, Brady also noted an urgency from venues of all shapes and sizes to retain employee loyalty with some even implementing fresh measures, including new wage brackets; and with additional training in place to facilitate career progression and upskilling opportunities.