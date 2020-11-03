AA announces latest round of AA Red Star hotels

The AA has today announced its latest round of Red Star winners, celebrating the country’s best hotels, as well as a new award recognising Outstanding Contribution to the Industry, awarded to UKHospitality’s CEO, Kate Nicholls.

11 Cadogan Gardens in London, part of Iconic Luxury Hotels and sister hotel to the likes of Chewton Glen and Cliveden House, was awarded the maximum five Red Stars, while four Red Stars were given to Forest Side in Grasmere, Cumbria, part of the Wildsmith Hotels portfolio, Linthwaite House in Windermere, Cumbria, and The Swan in Southwold, Suffolk.

Three Red Stars were also awarded to The Pig at Bridge Place in Canterbury, Kent.

Red Stars are the AA’s top accolade for hotels, regardless of size or type of operation. A hotel awarded red stars has been selected by the AA as one of the best hotels in the British Isles, offering high quality throughout, including outstanding levels of hospitality and service.

The Outstanding Contribution to the Industry Award has been presented to UKHospitality chief executive Kate Nicholls, in recognition of her work supporting the industry and lobbying on its behalf to Government throughout the pandemic.

Nicholls has worked in hospitality since 1993, holding roles in public affairs and strategic communications across the industry. In addition to her position as CEO of UKHospitality, she is Chair of the Tourism Alliance, Chair of Mayor of London’s Night Time Commission, and a member of a number of industry supporting boards and initiatives.

During the pandemic, she has led UKHospitality in bringing together the hospitality sector to codify messaging, lobby the Government for support and clear guidance, and introduce key guidelines and safety measures to allow the industry to operate within a constantly shifting landscape.

Simon Numphud, managing director at AA Media said “There is no denying that it has been an immensely difficult time for the hospitality sector, but we have seen hotels across the UK and Ireland rise to the occasion, providing the public with fantastic experiences and enjoyable stays despite the challenges of COVID-19. Providing outstanding hospitality is an impressive feat at any time, but is particularly notable now, and we are delighted to be able to recognise the hard work and creativity of our Red Star winners.

“Kate Nicholls has worked tirelessly to ensure the hospitality industry has a clear and unified voice, and that its concerns are heard at Government level. Through her leadership, UKHospitality has been instrumental in facilitating many of the essential guidelines and safety measures which we have also incorporated in our own AA Covid Confident Scheme.”

Kate Nicholls, CEO of UKHospitality, said: “I’m hugely honoured to receive this award and would like to thank the AA for the recognition of the tireless work, dedication and devotion that’s been taken by the whole UKHospitality team, because this is really an award for my whole team. I’d also like to thank all of the individual members of our industry who have been so supportive throughout our campaigning work with Government. Thank you, and I hope that we can look forward to a better 2021.”

The announcement of Red Star winners by the AA follows last week’s reveal of the latest round of AA Rosettes, celebrating the best restaurants in the UK.