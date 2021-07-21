AA announces virtual award dates for 2021

The AA has announced the dates for its awards in 2021, which will take place online throughout the autumn.

The 25th annual B&B Awards will take place on Monday September 27, with award categories including Friendliest B&B, Unique B&B and Inn of the Year.

For the second year, the AA will reveal the best breakfasts in England, Scotland and Wales, with the return of the Breakfast of the Year Awards.

On Monday October 18, the AA will announce the hotels which have won AA Hotel Red Stars.

The AA will reveal this year’s Rosette Award recipients on Wednesday 27 October.

All Rosette Award winners will be featured in the AA Restaurant Guide 2022, published on 28th October.

The Caravan & Camping Awards will return on Wednesday 11 November.

The AA Hospitality Awards will return as a fully live event however, held at the Grosvenor Hotel on Monday September 26.

Simon Numphud, managing director at AA Media said “After a year of unprecedented challenges, we are delighted to announce the dates for this year’s AA awards. It is an honour to once again be able to celebrate the UK’s fantastic hospitality industry, giving recognition to the teams providing the finest culinary experiences, most relaxing guest stays and the highest quality customer service. With the hospitality landscape still recovering post-lockdown, this year’s Awards will be held virtually, but we very much look forward to coming together again in person for the AA Hospitality Awards ceremony next year.”