Abbey Hotel Bath becomes part of Marriott’s Tribute Portfolio

Following a complete renovation, the Abbey Hotel Bath has become part of the Tribute Portfolio by Marriott.

The 65-bedroom hotel, which was acquired by KE Hotels in early 2018 from Bath hoteliers Ian and Christa Taylor, has been given a new look by Street Design Partnership with interiors inspired by the city’s artistic heritage.

The new design boasts nods to fine art, print, architecture and photography with the use of bold print patterns, textured wallpapers and statement colours.

Abbey Bath Hotel occupies three Georgian townhouses and bedrooms have been refreshed with new furnishings and categorised into themes, print, cinematography or gallery.

The hotel’s F&B offering comprises ArtBar and the Abbey Hotel Kitchen.

Previously the space was home to Koffman and Mr White’s, the first concept of its kind from Black and White Hospitality, the management company founded by Nick Taplin and chef Marco who ran the restaurant under a franchise deal with owners KE Hotels.

It was confirmed to BH that discussions regarding this partnership are ongoing between the hotel and Black and White Hospitality.

Abbey Hotel Bath, general manager Josh Watts comments: “We are absolutely thrilled to join the Marriott family and in particular Tribute Portfolio as it actively celebrates hotel individuality and independence, something that was key to us when considering a brand association. We believe that this exciting new association will not only be great news for the hotel but also the wider city as we begin to welcome loyal Marriott guests from near and afar to the first Marriott franchise hotel in Bath.”