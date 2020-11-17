Aberdeen hotel goes into voluntary liquidation

The Mercure Aberdeen Ardoe House Hotel has gone into voluntary liquidation as tough lockdown measures imposed on Scotland’s hospitality sector continue to take their toll.

The four-star hotel, owned by MSB Admiral, is currently in tier 2 of the coronavirus restrictions, but directors felt the business was no longer viable so made the decision to close.

The move has resulted in the loss of 68 jobs.

Ardoe House Hotel is set in 18 acres and comprises 120 bedrooms plus a restaurant, bar and spa and was a popular venue for conferences and weddings.

Its owners, MSB Admiral is a UK company set up by Malaysian businessmen Wai Hin Choy and Wai Ceong Choy, who acquired the property in January 2018.

The Herald Scotland reported that the hotel was already suffering from the local downturn in Aberdeen triggered by the fall in oil prices and the Covid-19 lockdown added to cashflow pressures.

“Unfortunately, the hospitality sector has been among the hardest-hit by the pandemic with the forced closure last spring having devastating consequences for the Ardoe House Hotel,” said Ken Pattullo of corporate recovery specialist Begbies Traynor, which is working with the directors of the hotel. “With Aberdeen currently in Level 2 and coronavirus restrictions continuing, the directors felt the hotel was no longer viable and had no choice but to put the business into liquidation.

“In the face of ongoing uncertainty due to the health measures implemented to help combat the global pandemic, there was no way of saving the business and the jobs it supported. It is sad to see the closure of such a popular hotel.”

Last week we reported that Gleneagles had made the decision to close its doors until February due to the pressures of the pandemic.

The Old Course Hotel in St Andrews is also shut until further notice.