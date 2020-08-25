Aberdeen hotel takes flight with NASA cleanliness technology

A leading Aberdeen accommodation provider has become the first in its sector to trial an innovative system which uses technology developed for NASA to achieve the highest levels of hygiene and cleanliness.

City centre-based Skene House Serviced Apartments is currently trialling the innovative Room to Breathe cleaning process from Glasgow-based Insite Group as an additional level of cleanliness to maximise guest reassurance.

The ground-breaking, multi-step system is believed to be the only one of its kind and uses technology originally developed by NASA to purify air and apply antimicrobial coatings to surfaces. Using non-toxic and environmentally friendly processes, Room to Breathe almost completely eliminates allergens, mould, germs, influenza, volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and odours. Testing and swabbing in collaboration with experts Andersen Caledonia ensure targeted application of the system, and the highest levels of confidence.

Charles Skene of Skene House Serviced Apartments said: “Delivering services of the very highest standard, including cleanliness, has always been central to what we do but it is important to constantly seek new ways of raising the bar and enhancing the customer experience.

“As lockdown eases, guests and clients are looking for as much safety and certainty as possible to increase their travel confidence, and we feel that the partnership of Room to Breathe’s innovative system and Andersen Caledonia’s testing protocol provides that.

“We were delighted to receive confirmation of the effectiveness of our own cleaning regime which, coupled with the installation of the Room to Breathe system, means that we really are good to go.”

“Being the first hospitality provider in Scotland to offer this service was irresistible. It offers an augmentation of the deep clean and disinfection protocol that has been the standard hospitality ‘go to’ for reopening. We are delighted that the test results evidence that we are a safe environment, the application of Biotouch prevents contact transmission via surfaces that guests come into contact with and the strategic placement of the sanifiers throughout the serviced apartments and public area delivers protection from airborne contaminants.”

Gordon Bruce Room to Breathe added: “The system initially came about to create a hypoallergenic room experience in the hospitality sector, spearheaded by the contaminants found in indoor environments. At the beginning, it was seen as an opportunity for those who suffer from allergies or have immunity issues to buy a room which would match their needs and give them peace of mind.

“However, Covid-19 increased people’s awareness of the dangers that are present and, because our products kill Coronavirus and the system can work in any indoor environment, the interest in what we do has been significantly greater.”

Skene House Serviced Apartments is a locally-owned, independent and family-run enterprise. It operates 49 four-star residences at Whitehall, 46 apartments at Rosemount and 35 suites at Holburn, all with free parking. When Skene House was created in the 1970s, it was believed to be the first accommodation of its kind in the UK to offer fully serviced suites with hotel concierge service.