Accor looks to fill 200 roles across kitchen brigade as summer recovery continues

Hotel chain Accor is looking to fill 200 jobs in its kitchen brigade as the summer recovery for the hospitality sector continues.

In the UK, Accor, which comprises over 230 hotels in the UK across brands such as Novotel, MGallery, Mercure and Ibis, has more than 400 job positions available in its portfolio.

Around half of the vacancies are in the kitchen brigades, equating to 200 available chef and kitchen jobs.

In a bid to plug the gap and encourage people to join, Accor and leading chefs have created a video to share why the industry is such a great place to work as the staffing shortage continues to threaten the sector’s recovery.

Duncan O’Rourke, CEO Accor Northern Europe, said: “Hospitality is a career of people, passion, creativity, experience and talent. It is a sector responsible for crafting special moments that people the country and world over have longed for in the last 18 months. It’s a sector that brings joy and does it with heart. It is also a sector with a legacy reputation issue that is outdated.

“The camaraderie, talent and passion that effuses from the kitchens of hotels and restaurants is incredible, it is something I am hugely proud to be a part of and to see every day in our kitchens. There is talent in every kitchen, from the café, bars and restaurants to the 3 star Michelin chefs. Yes it is hard work, but so is any job that is rewarding. Across the UK today there are opportunities to be part of the industry as it rebuilds, to craft experience that delight hundreds and thousands of guests and diners every day.”

Video Link here: