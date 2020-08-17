Accor signs four hotels in UK and Ireland in first half of 2020

Accor has signed four hotels in the UK and Ireland in the first half of 2020, as the group adds over 2,000 rooms to its portfolio in the Northern Europe region.

Despite a challenging start to this year amid the coronavirus pandemic, Accor has signed the first Fairmont in Ireland, one Tribe hotel, one Mercure and an ibis Budget as it continues to expand across the country.

In the luxury division, the historic Carton House is the newly-signed Fairmont Hotel situated just outside Dublin. It has 170 rooms and reopens in Q4 as a Fairmont Managed hotel.

Accor has also signed Tribe Manchester Airport, a 412-room franchised new build hotel. This is the second Tribe hotel to be signed in Northern Europe this year and marks the expansion of an existing relationship with the owners of ibis Budget Luton and the ibis Budget projects at Manchester and Heathrow Airport. Tribe Manchester Airport is set to open in 2022.

The new Mercure signing in Bournemouth has quickly seen the rebranding and refurbishment of the 109-room Queens Hotel in the British coastal town. The hotel was acquired by first time hotel franchisee NQ2 Group and reopened as Mercure Bournemouth Queens Hotel & Spa on 30 July. A new build ibis Budget hotel in Glasgow has also been signed and is set to open in 2022, it will be managed by Accor and owned by the same partner as the Tribe hotel next door to the property.

The first half of the year also saw ten new signings in Benelux, with six important signings in Belgium. In the second quarter, Benelux saw four new signings in the Netherlands.

Phillip Lassman, vice president of development, Accor Northern Europe explained: “The first half of the year has posed a unique set of challenges for Accor and the hospitality industry as a whole. However, the strength of our proposition remains and through the dedication of the Accor team and hard work of our partners we have delivered an outstanding set of development results, with 14 new signings collectively adding over 2,000 rooms to our network in the past six months.

“In the UKI we were happy to add additional Tribe, ibis Budget, Mercure and Fairmont properties to our portfolio. We are particularly excited about Tribe Manchester Airport, as it confirms the continued rise in popularity of midscale lifestyle brands. As we enter the second half of the year with Covid-19 related restrictions being eased, we are already seeing new openings and a strong pipeline.”