Accor to launch new dual branded hotel in Gateshead

Accor is to bring its Novotel and ibis brands to the £260m NewcastleGateshead Quays regeneration scheme.

The 172,000 sq ft dual branded hotel forms part of a central part of the arena-led, mixed-use scheme on Gateshead’s waterfront and will be managed by Vine Hotels.

Sir Robert McAlpine is appointed to deliver the scheme, including the hotel, with construction expected to start in spring for an anticipated opening in 2024.

The 187-room Novotel will feature the brand’s newest public space and bedroom design concept, due to be launched later this year, in addition to meeting rooms and conference facilities, a gym and restaurant.

The 140-room ibis hotel will feature a vibrant public space and lounge inside the 14-storey Accor building.

Speaking about the new signing, Philip Lassman, VP Development, Accor Northern Europe commented: “Our dual branded hotel is a fantastic prospect for Gateshead and Newcastle. It will be the first ibis branded hotel in the area and this will be just our second new-look Novotel concept hotel in the UK. The new development will not only be a feat in terms of creating a cohesion to the whole quayside location but it will also bring a significant amount of new investment to the area including job creation.”