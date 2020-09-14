Ace Hotel London closes after seven years

Ace Hotel London has become the latest business to fall victim to the Covid-19 pandemic as it closes its doors for good following the lockdown.

The 258-bedroom Ace Hotel announced on its website that it will not be reopening, seven years after it first launched and took the market by storm in 2013.

A new hotel will reopen at the location however, following a refurbishment confirmed by the Lore Group, which manages the building.

The post read:

“We’re heartbroken to announce that our longtime home on High Street will no longer continue as Ace Hotel London Shoreditch. As our first hotel outside the US, it was built as an open satellite for the extraordinary energy ignited by the city itself. And we want to thank — with deepest gratitude and pride — all the ferocious champions of culture, the salty legends on the dance floor, the lone early risers finding dawn on the Rooftop.

Thank you to our dream team, to fellow travelers and to our steadfast neighbors for embracing Ace and making it your own. In the words of David Bowie, “It was rugged, it was naive, it was heaven.”

“We love you. We’re celebrating every incandescent second. You’re burned in our hearts, ad infinitum. London, you’re a dream.”

The building is managed by Lore Group, which has announced it plans to open a new hotel at the location.

“Given the unprecedented impact of Covid-19, the Ace Hotel and its outlets will remain closed so that we can invest in significant renovation that will both refresh and enhance the guest experience,” the company said.

“We are also taking over direct management of the hotel, consistent with the other premium hotels in our collection. We are grateful to Ace for helping us make the hotel what it is today and look forward to welcoming guests back once the work is complete.”

Other hotels managed by Lore Group include Sea Containers London and Pulitzer Amsterdam.

Ace Hotel Shoreditch opened in September 2013 with manager Chris Penn at the helm, on the site of the original Shoreditch Empire music hall. Penn has since gone on to launch Birch in Hertfordshire.

The hotel was the first post outside the US for the Ace brand, which is headquartered in Los Angeles and New York and has properties in Chicago, New Orleans, Palm Springs and Seattle, among others. Ace was founded in 1999 in Portland by Alex Calderwood.

Ace Hotel Shoreditch was also home to a collection of popular bars and restaurants, including brasserie Hoi Polloi, café Bulldog Edition, basement arts space, Miranda, as well as its rooftop bar and events space.