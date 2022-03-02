Boringdon Hall’s Acleaf restaurant awarded four AA Rosettes

Acleaf, the flagship restaurant at five-star hotel Boringdon Hall in Plymouth, has been awarded Four AA Rosettes.

The AA has been awarding Rosettes to restaurants since 1956 and four is the highest number a restaurant can achieve, given only to ‘top restaurants in the UK where the cooking demands national recognition.’

Acleaf first opened in 2020 and is headed up by Head Chef Scott Paton, who delivers a seasonally led signature four-course menu.

Paired wine flights are also available.

The win comes after the restaurant was recently awarded a Michelin plate, which has been a part of the famous restaurant guide’s awards since 2018.

According to Michelin, its plates – although not quite stars – are given to restaurants ‘where the inspectors have discovered quality food.’

Paton commented: “When you have world class ingredients, they become the inspiration. We take those ingredients, with what is in season and what is exceptional, and add our unique touches.

“The journey of a dish begins with a collaboration of ideas; sometimes it comes from one person who gets a spark of inspiration, and you see their eyes light up, other times it can go back and forth for several concepts until the dish is just right.

“As the team have grown together, we’ve been able to source world class ingredients, and our sympathetic approach has allowed the produce to shine.”

He continued: “[The AA Rosettes] will further spur [the team] on and encourage them. We have been working towards goals like this since opening (with a few disruptions!) and ultimately day-to-day it is a joy to be able to welcome guests into the restaurant and share Acleaf with them.”

Boringdon Hall is part of the Philema Hospitality Group, which operates a further two hotels in Cornwall: The Esplanade Hotel and Fistral Beach Hotel and Spa.