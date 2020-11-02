Act of Generosity – Alexander Hotels Collection

Alexander Hotels Collection

Alexander Hotels Collection launched a new click & collect grocery service across all hotels to help deliver food products to the vulnerable during the pandemic.

The service was available at Alexander House in West Sussex and Langshott Manor in Surrey, as well as Great Fosters near Windsor and Barnett Hill in the Surrey Hills for households with five miles of each hotel.

The usual gift voucher shop was transformed into an online grocery store offering a range of products including meat, fruit & veg boxes, frozen ready meals, dairy, store cupboard and household goods.

Meat including a range of ‘butcher’s selection packs’ was sourced from a West Sussex butcher and the ready meals from a local Kent supplier.

Deliveries were made ready to be collected the next day, with the team at the hotel ensuring social distancing restrictions were upheld upon collection.

The hotel group has also set up a weekly prize draw across the collection with followers on social media invited to nominate NHS or care workers to win a special prize. Already given away is a spa day for two at Alexander House & Utopia Spa and dinner for two in the Michelin-starred Tony Parkin at Great Fosters.