Act of Generosity – Calcot & Spa

During lockdown and after, Calcot & Spa launched a local community food project to support the vulnerable.

Calcot & Spa, part of the Calcot Collection, in the Cotswolds, launched a community food project in response to the Covid-19 crisis.

With the support of the hotel’s principle shareholders, the Stone family and led by executive chef Richard Davies, the Calcot team worked with local councils and volunteers in Gloucestershire to safely prepare and deliver complimentary home-cooked meals to 600 vulnerable people in the local area.

The innovative food distribution service aimed to supply two-course meals to those in need every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, staffed by furloughed Calcot employees and council volunteers.

Working in conjunction with the four surrounding councils of Tetbury, Malmsbury, Nailsworth and Sherston, the Calcot team identified recipients for the scheme including the elderly, vulnerable families, key NHS workers and those self-isolating, bringing joy and support to the community.