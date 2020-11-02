Act of Generosity – Nick Dent, Original Collection

Nick Dent, owner, The Original Collection

Nick Dent, owner of a group of hotels operating under the Original Collection umbrella, orchestrated and launched a fundraising initiative, during and post lockdown.

care4carers is a Crowdfunding campaign set up to raise funds to pay for much-deserved breaks for NHS staff and carers once the Covid 19 crisis eases. Members of public were invited to donate to the care4carers Crowdfunder campaign which will buy vouchers redeemable at member hotels across the UK.

For every £100 donated to care4carers by a UK taxpayer, a voucher for £150 will be issued to a carer. Participating hoteliers agreed to top-up vouchers by 25% and gift aid adds a further 25%. So, the nation’s heroes will receive 50% more than if the gift were given directly – £150 for every £100 donated by UK taxpayers.

All seven of Original Collection’s properties are involved, including Widbrook Grange in Bradford-on-Avon, alongside an ever-growing selection of quality hotels from all over the country, with more hoteliers joining the campaign daily.

To date the campaign has raised over £52K.