Act of Generosity – SHORTLIST

We can now reveal the five finalists for the category, Act of Generosity for the Boutique Hotelier 2020 Champions Awards.

This category is dedicated to a hotel or supplier during this time that has gone to extra lengths to support its local community, charities and the health service.

The category is sponsored by Star Quality Hospitality Consultancy.

The five finalists are – click on each one to see the full nomination:

Nick Dent – owner, Original Collection

Alexander Hotels

The Berkeley

Calcot & Spa

Raj Maharjan – chef, The Roseate Reading

To cast your vote, fill out the form below: