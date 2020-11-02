Act of Generosity – The Berkeley

The Berkeley

During lockdown, The Berkeley opened a drive-thru service for London’s emergency services.

The team at the hotel served complimentary tea and coffee from 10am until 4pm, as well as giving out 250 hot meals from 11.30am on a first come, first served basis.

Story continues below Advertisement

The service was a resounding success, with employees from the police force and ambulance service from all over the capital making the most of the support on offer. As a result, the hotel was awarded a special plaque from the City of London Police Firearms Group in recognition of its support during lockdown.

Along with delivering meals, volunteers also delivered 800 grocery shops to help people who are unable to go shopping because they are isolating.