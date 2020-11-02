Act of Generosity – The Roseate Reading

Raj Maharjan, chef at The Roseate Reading

The Roseate Reading has nominated its chef Rajesh Maharjan for the Act of Generosity award due to his role in the pandemic.

Whilst the hotel had to close due to the government regulations, Raj continued to run his kitchen to benefit those who needed additional support at this time.

Story continues below Advertisement

Raj cooked and organised a food drop of 60 dishes to CIRDIC in Reading, a drop-in centre for those disadvantaged or homeless, as well as a drop of toiletries and other essential household items.

Raj also coordinated 120 meals to be prepared and delivered the NHS Royal Berkshire Hospital for key workers working tirelessly around the clock. All meals and donations were greatly appreciated and Raj is a huge asset to both the hotel and its local community.