Actor James Nesbitt’s property firm submits plans for £5m new boutique hotel near Belfast

A development firm which lists actor James Nesbitt as one of its company directors has launched a bid to create a new £5m boutique hotel close to Belfast.

According to Irish News, London-based development company Nesbro Limited has submitted a proposal to Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council to redevelop a former farm in the village of Drumbeg.

The plans, in their infancy, would see a new the creation of Drumvale Hotel along the River Lagan, complete with brasserie restaurant and a healthy and wellbeing spa.

Story continues below Advertisement

The proposal of application notice lodged with the council outlines a plan to remove and replace a number of derelict buildings at the former farm and transform the farmland setting into a public space with formal gardens.

The application states: “The proposal represents a significant capital investment in the local area of approximately £5m.

“There will also be primary employment with new jobs in the hotel and secondary economic benefits via the local supply chain, construction jobs and non-domestic rates.”

Nesbro Limited’s planning application is the first lodged in the north by the property firm for three years.