ADA Cosmetics to launch SHAPE dispenser system in 2022

ADA Cosmetics, the inventor of the first dispenser system for the hotel industry, will introduce its latest development in early 2022.

SHAPE (which stands for Sustainable, Hygienic, Aesthetic, Pump, Evolution) aims to fulfill two of the most pressing requirements of our time – sustainability and safety – without compromising design or performance.

The design of the dispenser system is similar to the company’s best-selling ADA Cosmetics’ Smart Care System, but SHAPE adds an easy-to-use pump cap, which means a slight press of the finger is enough to provide guests with the exact portion of soap, shower gel, or body lotion needed.

The new product also addresses concerns about safety and hygiene, which have skyrocketed since the onset of the Coronavirus pandemic. SHAPE is designed as a closed system: a secure precision cap reliably keeps germs out of the cartridge. Cosmetic products within the cartridge remain hygienically clean, to the last drop. The cartridge’s straight lines and smooth contours make it easy to clean and disinfect. Transparent strips on the side of each cartridge show how much liquid remains. An empty cartridge can be easily replaced, ready for guest use again in seconds.

The system also addresses sustainability concerns, consisting of 300ml bottles which replace approximately 20 to 25 mini-bottles. Each cartridge is completely emptied, meaning no residue ends up in the waste stream as often happens with mini-bottles. The cartridges and pump caps are produced from non-toxic polypropylene and are 100% recyclable. This enables SHAPE to reduce plastic and liquid waste by up to 85%.

15 different cosmetics collections are currently available for SHAPE, ranging from lifestyle assortments to certified natural cosmetics, as well as luxury and designer brands. Wall brackets for the bottles are available in white, black, and brushed or polished chrome.

Learn more at ada-cosmetics.com.