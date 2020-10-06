Adare Manor kicks off 2020 investment with unveiling of new activity centre

Luxury five-star resort Adare Manor is to unveil a new activity centre this autumn, to provide a ‘haven’ for wellness and sports for guests at the hotel.

The Padel Club will be exclusive to guests staying at Adare Manor, and will provide a range of new activities, including two indoor padel tennis courts; a swimming pool; and a simulation room for guests to try their hand at a host of sports such as golf, baseball, hockey, soccer and footgolf.

Featuring two purpose built padel tennis courts, The Padel Club at Adare Manor is bidding to ‘lead the way’ in new leisure pursuits with Ireland’s first ever purpose-built indoor padel tennis courts.

The new addition also includes new features such as a large swimming pool, steam room, sauna, and a gym with peloton bikes and water rower, plus a yoga studio.

The Padel Club is a new build clad in wood and glass situated a two-minute walk from the Manor House on the 840-acre estate.

Revealing plans for The Padel Club, Colm Hannon, CEO at Adare Manor said: “We understand that the culture of fitness and wellness is becoming increasingly important to our guests of all ages, and our activity centre, The Padel Club, is our new offering to deliver this to our guests. We have reviewed similar facilities and trends worldwide and engaged with experts to ensure our facility exceeds guests’ expectations. Launching this autumn, we are delighted to offer a whole new range of activities including Ireland’s first indoor padel tennis court, yoga, swimming, sauna and steam rooms, a full gym and simulation room.”

Set on an 840-acre estate, Adare Manor in Co. Limerick is one of Ireland’s leading five-star castle properties. The 104-bedroom resort re-opened in November 2017 following an extensive restoration, refurbishment and expansion programme over a 21-month period.