Additional £10m funding announced for wedding sector in Scotland

The Scottish Government has a further £10m has been added to a fund to support the wedding sector in the country.

The increased fund now totals £25m, following £15m that was announced in December, and will open to applications this week.

The fund will provide one-off grants of up to £25,000 for eligible sector businesses, including wedding venues, photographers, caterers and suppliers.

Finance Minister Kate Forbes said: “This £25 million fund will ensure one-off grants of up to £25,000 reach eligible business as quickly as possible and there is no equivalent fund in other parts of the UK.

“The pandemic has had a severe impact on Scotland’s wedding sector, and we know that the current restrictions, while entirely necessary in our fight against COVID-19, continue to take their toll on the sector. I’d encourage all those who think they are eligible to find out more about applying – we want to help as many businesses survive this pandemic as we can.”

The Scottish Wedding Industry Alliance’s (SWIA) Co-Founder Caroline Inchyra said: “This funding will give renewed hope to the many businesses who have been unable to operate in a viable way for almost a year.

“The SWIA looks forward to a continued positive working relationship with Scottish Government as the wedding industry navigates a path through the most difficult trading conditions this highly resilient sector has ever faced.”

The fund will go live on Thursday 28 January.