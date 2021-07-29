Administrators seek new buyer for Glasgow boutique hotel in city’s ‘trendiest neighbourhood’

The former Lorne Hotel, situated in Glasgow’s ‘trendiest neighbourhood’, has gone up for sale with Christie + Co after the business fell into administration in December 2020.

Joint administrators Alistair McAlinden and Blair Nimmo of Interpath Advisory took over the three-star property late last year as a result of the impact of the pandemic.

Prior to closing, the Lorne Hotel had traded profitability with 102 bedrooms and an independent bar and restaurant, Bukharah Restaurant and the Bilberry Cocktail Bar, which also ceased trading following the administration appointment.

The site is situated on Sauchiehall Street in Finnieston and also comprises a large modular function room with capacity for 170 guests. The sales process will commence on Wednesday 4 August and demand is expected to be high.



Brian Sheldon, Scotland and North West Regional Hospitality Director at Christie & Co is handling the sale and comments: “This sale presents a fantastic opportunity to secure a primely positioned, large-scale hotel that is surrounded by numerous leisure drivers in a thriving part of Glasgow. As such, we expect it to appeal to a wide range of purchasers, including existing hotel operators and local and regional investors.”



Alistair McAlinden, managing director at Interpath Advisory and joint administrator of Bellhill Limited adds: “We have been extremely pleased with the level of interest shown in the former Lorne Hotel since our appointment as administrators. Indeed, properties of this size and particularly in such a prime location don’t come to market in Glasgow very often.”

