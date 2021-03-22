ADVICE: Targeted marketing needed more than ever

As the countdown to re-opening draws ever closer, it’s easy to get caught up in day-to-day operations. However, it’s important to remember that simply being ‘open’ isn’t going to generate future bookings. Therefore, it’s essential you have a plan, content and active marketing channels to maintain visibility among potential future guests.

Maintaining and targeting your communications will keep a consistent flow of bookings and help you to build relationships that breeds long-term customer loyalty.

Geo-targeted marketing

With staycations the only option for most people, focus your campaigns and marketing promotions to a very specific and defined audience. Promote ‘escape the house’ stays, attract locals to sample your food and beverage, or arrange outdoor events for local businesses.

Identify lookalike audiences to run targeted campaigns, ensuring you promote the best performing products. Social media can reach people within specific locations or distances from your property. While your app can identify people close by to send special offers and promotions.

Optimise booking and revenue

OTAs and third parties are expensive, and increasing direct bookings will save commission costs. Review the performance of your digital real estate to maximise traffic and booking conversion. Create ancillary product promotions including parking, room service, spa treatments or access to local businesses and services. Continually promote and engage with your guests and databases through blogs, social media, email promotions and direct messaging through whatsapp or SMS.

*sponsored post