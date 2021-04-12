Alex Bauman-Lyons, Head of design, edyn

As edyn’s head of design, Alex is responsible for the architectural and interior design output across all edyn brands. When he joined two years ago, Locke only had three hotels open. Building on the work of Locke’s founder Eric Jafari and his predecessor and mentor Tom Chalmers, Alex has overseen the delivery of four further openings, with another seven openings due in 2021 alone.

Central to edyn’s mission is the creation of urban sanctuaries in Europe’s major cities.

True to edyn’s philosophy, he has continued to partner with and champion up and coming designers, offering them break-through opportunities. As brands scale at the pace of Locke, the temptation is to settle with the efficiencies of an in-house design team or a small bank of external design studios. Alex continues to resist this path, choosing instead to do things the hard way to ensure that the unique design ethos of Locke is preserved and continually evolves.

Equally important has been his dedication to embedding more sustainable design practices into edyn, de-carbonising its buildings through design.