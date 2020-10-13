Alexander House Hotel appoints new head chef for fine dining restaurant

Head chef Johnny Stanford has joined Alexander House’s fine dining restaurant AG’s as it reopens.

Stanford brings with him more than 12 years’ experience in Michelin starred kitchens, including stints at 21212 in Edinburgh where he was part of a team that achieved a Michelin star and 4 AA Rosettes, and working alongside Matt Gillan at The Pass restaurant at South Lodge hotel.

His first head chef role was opening the restaurant Pascere in Brighton.

Story continues below Advertisement

Stanford has now developed a 10-course autumn menu experience at AG’s as it reopens, with produce ‘signing of the season’.

Executive chef Darrel Wilde commented: ‘’I instantly knew Johnny would be the perfect fit for the hotel’s fine dining restaurant and I can’t wait to see (and taste!) what’s in store. His food is fresh and exciting and I know our guests are going to love the new dining experience at AG’s.”

Alexander House Hotel is part of the Alexander Hotels collection which also comprises Rowhill Grange, Langshott Manor, Barnett Hill and Great Fosters, owned and operated by Peter and Deborah Hinchliffe.