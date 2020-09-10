Allerton Manor locks in planning approval for £15m boutique hotel project

A new boutique hotel at Allerton Manor is to be created after Liverpool planners gave the go ahead for a £15m development project.

Under the plans, the Grade-II listed ‘at risk’ Allerton Manor will be transformed into a 31-bedroom hotel with spa and function space, and the existing golf course reconfigured and a new driving range and putting area introduced.

A purpose-built golf pavilion / club house will also be installed.

Allerton Manor is owned by Liverpool City Council and operated by Green Circle, which will fund the project from private investment.

Green Circle’s property director, Craig Coley said: “We are delighted that the Planning Committee has agreed our plans and that they have been welcomed enthusiastically by members from all parties.

“I’d like to thank the professional and supportive approach we have had from the planners, and the constructive dialogue with local ward councillors. By working together, we have been able to bring forward an exciting plan that will create a fantastic amenity for the city, whilst preserving Allerton Manor’s unique heritage and landscape.”

Allerton Manor, destroyed by fires in 1944 and once before, is set on the grounds of a golf course and currently serves as a hotel bar after it was recognised as a listed building in 1975.