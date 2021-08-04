‘Almost all’ of Scotland’s remaining restrictions to end from August 9, First Minister confirms

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed that ‘almost all’ of the county’s remaining Covid-19 restrictions will be dropped from August 9.

Social distancing in hotels, pubs and restaurants will no longer be a requirement, and larger crowds will be permitted at sporting events and concerts from next Monday.

The use of face coverings in some public places, including hospitality venues, secondary schools and shops, will remain for ‘some time’, Sturgeon added however.

The current limits on the number of people who can meet up will also be eased and close contacts of those who test positive for Covid will no longer have to self-isolate – as long as they are fully vaccinated.

The first minister also said a “gradual approach” will be taken to returning workers to offices.

Sturgeon warned that the virus still poses “real challenges” and while the changes would restore a “substantial degree of normality”, she said they do not “signal the end of the pandemic or a return to life exactly as we knew it”.

She also warned that she would not hesitate to reinstate some of the local restrictions if there was a serious outbreak of the virus.