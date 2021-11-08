Amazon Alexa and Hotel Cloud partnership is a game-changer for hotels

A game-changing partnership between Amazon and tech firm Hotel Cloud is set to maximise revenue opportunities for hoteliers – with both companies coming together to reveal how in a special forthcoming seminar hosted by Boutique Hotelier.

Hotel Cloud is a novel online platform that uses cutting-edge machine learning to provide a full smart concierge experience and provide hotels with a single source for data management.

Hotel Cloud CEO Amit Popat said: “The hotel industry has really been shaken in these last years, and I felt it was an important moment to help use my experience from other industries to make the hotel industry not just a follower, but a real leader in technological innovation.”

“In times that are so volatile, it’s more important than ever to be able to react to demand quickly and forecast accurately to maximise revenue. We’ve been able to combine new levels of big data to gain an additional understanding of the market, starting right from the top of the funnel when a customer even searches for a hotel.

“We’ve been able to use every aspect of hotel data in our advanced machine learning and modelling, running thousands of statistical simulations each hour for every hotel, to be certain that we’re able to give the perfect price recommendations at the perfect time.”

Co-founder Sandeep Cheema, who has led a successful career with over 10 years as a revenue and commercial director of a large hotel group, said: “One of the key challenges hotels face is the response time, with data feeds often being updated just once a day, as hoteliers will spend most of their day preparing, extracting and analysing data for reports.

“Hotel Cloud eliminates wasted time on preparing reports to allowing hoteliers to focus on the analysis, without overwhelming them with unnecessary charts.”

Launched in the summer of 2020, the company has already grown rapidly, with over 150 hotels signing up within the first year since Hotel Cloud’s launch.

This success helped gain the interest of prominent tech leaders, with Amazon announcing Hotel Cloud as the launch partner for their EU Alexa for Hospitality launch.

Cheema added: “We are keen to be a complete data ecosystem for hotels, providing analytics, intelligence, marketing and now Alexa voice all in one place. Giving the modern hotel complete control of their data, and helping to maximise their revenue opportunities at every part of their customers’ journey.”

As Amazon Alexa’s only current EU solution provider, and together with Amazon’s brand partner Accor, Hotel Cloud successfully deployed the Alexa system at Mercure London Hyde Park in October 2021, with a smart Alexa device in each room.

Offering customers a full smart concierge experience, they are able to order room service, request amenities as well as gain personalised and tailored recommendations.

Dr Nikhil Shah, CEO of London Town Group and owner of Mercure London Hyde Park, said: “Hotel Cloud has been a real game changer for us. It’s given us the ability to stay ahead of the competition in every avenue, from cutting-edge revenue management to now enhanced guest experiences. Especially in times where staffing levels are stretched, the Hotel Cloud Alexa system has enabled us to maintain and enhance that personal experience.”

Amazon and Hotel Cloud will be participating in an exclusive Boutique Hotelier webinar at 2pm on 17 November 2021 to share the story of the Alexa launch at Mercure Hyde Park, and demonstrate the opportunities for hotels.