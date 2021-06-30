Ambitious new hospitality brand The Other House hires development director from Sydell Group

New hospitality brand, The Other House, has announced the appointment of a new development director Paul Jonker.

Jonker was most recently in charge of heading up the development in the UK for Sydell Group and led several major hospitality projects including The Ned and NoMad London.

The Other House, created by The Portfolio Club, is to launch in London next year, with Jonker overseeing the development and refurbishment of the Wellington Block in Covent Garden and Harrington Hall in South Kensington.

The brand will be launched to market starting from spring 2022 and aim to ‘blur the lines’ between hotel, serviced apartment and private rental.

Prior to his time with Sydell Group, Jonker served as project manager at Heathrow Airport and associate director with Warwick Avenue Limited, where he was responsible for the managing of hotel and leisure projects on behalf of key clients including Accor Group.

The Other House is a new hospitality brand in Prime Central London developed by The Portfolio Club, a joint venture partnership established in December 2019 between London Central Portfolio (LCP) and APG, the largest pension provider in the Netherlands.

Since then, the venture has acquired two properties, the Harrington Hall in South Kensington and the Wellington Block in Covent Garden, both of which require significant development to create around 200 club flats in each.

Further acquisitions are also planned.