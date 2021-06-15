Andrew Batchelor to retire from The Lancaster Landmark after 32 years of service

Andrew Batchelor has retired after 32 years of service with The Lancaster Landmark Hotel Company.

He has been general manager at The Landmark London for the last eight years, having first joined in 2003 as hotel manager.

During his tenure, Batchelor also oversaw various refurbishment projects, including renovations of its 300 bedrooms, 11 banqueting suites, spa and health club and public facing areas.

Story continues below Advertisement

He steered the company through the coronavirus pandemic, safeguarding the psychological and financial wellbeing of the team and business.

Prior to his stint at The Landmark London, Batchelor spent 24 years of his career working at the hotel’s sister property, the Royal Lancaster London.

He began in 1989 as food & beverage manager, before progressing to director of events five years later and promoted to hotel manager.

Brian Hladnik, managing director of The Lancaster Landmark Hotel Company says, “It is with great regret to see the retirement of Andrew Batchelor from the position as General Manager at The Landmark London. He has been with the company since its inception, with the purchase of Royal Lancaster in early 1994. We have been very fortunate to work with him over such a long and extended period. I have the utmost gratitude for his tremendous service and contribution and in the recent years, under Andrew’s leadership, The Landmark London has gone from strength to strength, winning many awards and accolades.”

Andrew Batchelor, former general manager of The Landmark London says, “It’s been an honour and privilege to work for Khun Jatuporn, the Sihanatkathakul family and Brian Hladnik and I’m very proud to have been the general manager of this exceptional five-star Grande dame hotel. It has been an amazing experience working with the team in shaping its culture and providing exceptional service to our guests.”

The Landmark London achieved an ‘Investors in People’ Platinum Level Accreditation in 2018, the first and only hotel in the world to do so. It was also named the AA Hotel of The Year London 2019-2020 and was placed fourth in The Sunday Times ‘100 Best Companies to Work For’ in 2019.