Andrew Coney, General manager, The Hari London

Andrew Coney joined The Hari as general manager in 2014. In this position, Andrew oversaw the transition from a Thompson-managed hotel named Belgraves, to an independent boutique in August 2016 and The Hari has grown from strength to strength under his guidance.

During months of disruption throughout the global pandemic, Andrew kept team morale positive by introducing initiatives that brought them together virtually via online fitness classes, wine & cocktail workshops, Zoom ‘Escape Rooms’ and coffee appreciation sessions. In addition, he has provided immediate and open reassurance about the hotel’s reaction to government updates, as well as support and advice.

Prevalent within the Belgravia community; Andrew holds positions with the local Traders Association, Belgravia and Knightsbridge Police Ward Panel and The Knightsbridge Business Group. Andrew is an Institute of Hospitality mentor and is also driving the hotels CSR focus, actively supporting the Children’s Trust for the last two years, with other charitable initiatives including Evalina Children’s Hospital and The Born Free Foundation which Andrew is heavily involved.