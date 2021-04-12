Andrew Denton, Head of brand and communications, Best Western

This year, Andrew has managed the Best Western public strategy during a period in which the brand appeared on a three-part TV series ‘Inside Best Western’. The series began in a very difficult circumstances as BW faced significant online criticism. Management of the production company and membership led to a complete turnaround by episode three and resulted in the largest organic growth period on BW’s 50-year history.

All the while, BW was front of mind in the media for its work with the NHS led valiantly by Andrew. His experience in the media world, his creativity and impeccable timing led to maximum exposure for good.

Andrew also was the founder of ‘A Wave with Words’ an initiative he created with his family by writing to people isolating alone. The initiative caught on and became a wonderful escape from the loneliness of isolation for BW members and 1000s of people at home.

In a time of hardship, Andrew brought positivity and energy to the British public.