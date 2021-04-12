Andy Roger, Resort director, Cameron House

Cameron House has been through an incredibly challenging few years since a fire broke out at the luxury hotel in Scotland in 2016, sadly claiming the lives of two guests. A horrific ordeal for any operator, and all those involved, Rogers ensured the incident was handled with the upmost care and sensitivity, set about making changes for the better at the resort.

Roger first joined Cameron House in 2013 and worked his way up to be appointed resort director in 2016. He is also chairman of the Love Lomond group, championing the preservation and promotion of the region to help all businesses thrive.

In 2020, news started to emerge that Cameron House was preparing its come back. An extensive renovation and restoration was being undertaken as it tried to shake off the memory of what happened, whilst also being sure to carry forward lessons learnt into operational procedures for the future.

Conducting himself with class, Roger has ploughed his efforts into ensuring the new-look Cameron House is the epitome of excellence, both in terms of furnishings and fittings and service levels.