Another Place The Lake boosts inventory with launch of new shepherd huts, cabins and treehouse

Another Place, The Lake, from the team behind Watergate Bay Hotel in Cornwall, is to launch a handful of new room offerings inspired by its lakeside location in Easter 2022.

The new Outside rooms will be a collection of new rooms and spaces including six shepherd huts, a Victorian-style glasshouse, a lakeside cabin and epic new treehouse.

The 70 sq mtr treehouse will be the biggest accommodation on offer across the entire portfolio. It will feature two double bedrooms and a bathroom, connected by glazed walkways, plus a large outdoor deck with freestanding bath. The interiors

will be designed by Matt Hulme, of Dynargh Design, who was also responsible for the group’s new Beach Lofts at Watergate Bay.

There will be three family and three couples’ shepherd huts, created through a collaboration with the Blackdown Shepherd Hut company.

The new glasshouse, built by Hartley Botanic, will be situated within the gardens next to the kitchen garden and in front of the lake. The space will be used for dining as well as creative workshops and activities such as yoga.

A rebuilt ‘Sheep Shed’ cabin lakeside cabin will be used year-round for changing, showers and wetsuit drying.

“The treehouse will be one of a kind, and the biggest accommodation on offer in any of our locations,” says Another Place, The Lake’s CEO Will Ashworth. “But the whole set – the treehouse, shepherd huts, Glasshouse and Sheep Shed – will bring a new energy and buzz. We’re blending great hospitality and novel experiences with a sublime natural environment.”

Sustainability continues to be a central focus, with reclaimed flooring and tiles, 100% renewable electricity, and heating from the hotel’s biomass boiler. The treehouse is built on a wooden frame and uses an eco-screw pile system for the foundations, avoiding the need for concrete or damage to the mature trees in its setting.

The new rooms will open in Easter next year, but bookings for the treehouse open today.