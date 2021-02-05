Another Place The Lake teams up with BBC for interior design competition

Another Place, The Lake, has teamed up with the BBC for an interiors design competition that will see the winner secure a contract to transform a space at the Ullswater hotel.

The hotel, which is owned and operated by the team behind Watergate Bay Hotel in Cornwall, is featured as part of the prize for eight-part show, Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr on BBC Two.

Each week ten up and coming designers will battle it out for the exclusive prize in a range of design challenges, overseen by head judge, former editor-in-chief of Elle Decoration magazine, Michelle Ogundehin.

The winner will be awarded the design contract to ‘breathe new life’ into a space within Another Place, The Lake, and see the winner curate colours, textures and style furniture to create the new look.

Another Place, The Lake CEO Will Ashworth says: “Interior design is at the heart of Another Place and is a continual part of our journey. Recently we have been working with Cornwall-based Dynargh Design to refresh some of our suites to make them more individual. We are excited to bring the show winner into our interior design collective, alongside Household and Joules.”