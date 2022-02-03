New Aparthotel brand ‘Aptel’ makes debuts with East London site

A new aparthotel brand, known as ‘Aptel’, has launched its first site in the Shoreditch area of East London.

Aptel East discreetly opened in October of last year, comprising 33 suites, including family suites for four and studio suites for double or single occupancy.

The concept is the brainchild of entrepreneur Karan Uppal and is targeted at both corporate and leisure guests, offering modern, comfortable fully serviced apartments with high-tech energy efficient systems throughout.

Aptel maximises the use of technology with the aim of creating a smooth experience on arrival and departure.

Guests are provided with a unique access code to their designated suite via a touchscreen device and also benefit from access to a 24 hour concierge service.

Aptel East marks the first site for the brand and is located on Commercial Road, just a short distance from Whitechapel and Aldgate East tube stations and popular London neighbourhoods such as Shoreditch, Tower Bridge and St Katharine Docks.

Karan Uppal, Founder and CEO of Aptel, commented: “When developing the Aptel model, I focused on striking a balance between offering all guests a modern, comfortable and stylish ‘home away from home’, with a seamless and safe experience.

“Since welcoming our first guests to Aptel East, we have received nothing but positive feedback, with many individuals commenting on the ease and safety of the tech-driven check in/out experience, particularly during the recent peak of Covid-19 cases within the city.

“I am excited about our growth over the next 12 months as more and more guests enjoy their stay at Aptel East and look forward to expanding our market share in the coming years.”

The group has ambitious growth plans, with new Aptel sites forecast to open in London and other city locations around the UK within the next 12 to 24 months.