Are UK hoteliers prepared for the 2022 demand boom?

The UK hospitality industry has lagged in the pandemic recovery but as more of the population is vaccinated and restrictions are loosened, Cloudbeds expects 2022 to be a booming year for travel.

Accelerate recovery with Cloudbeds

Hospitality businesses are turning to technology and adopting digital tools that drive revenue and increase guest satisfaction while at the same time streamlining operations by automating mundane tasks with a single platform approach.

The Cloudbeds Hospitality Platform seamlessly combines tools for operations, revenue management, guest experience, marketing, and payments with a marketplace of third-party integrations to help independent hoteliers and hosts grow revenue, streamline operations, and enable memorable guest experiences. Operating in three key areas, Cloudbeds helps to:

Meet the needs of modern, tech-savvy consumers

As we exit the pandemic, more people are now comfortable with self-service, from checkouts to mobile boarding passes.

With Cloudbeds, businesses can not only set up mobile-friendly websites and booking engines to make it easy for guests to find and book the property, but also make check-in and check-out easy with Cloudbeds Payments, a modern payment processing solution that allows guests to pay via contactless credit card or mobile wallets.

Increase revenue by driving demand and managing distribution

Cloudbeds’ fully integrated PMS, channel manager, and booking engine allows properties to easily manage and distribute rates across all channels, including your website and popular online booking sites such as Booking.com, Expedia, and Airbnb.

Cloudbeds’ Pricing Intelligence Engine tool (PIE) allows hoteliers and hosts to automate rules and alerts that optimise pricing strategy and track competitor pricing, ultimately helping to maximise occupancy and revenue.

Streamline operations to run a more efficient business

With many properties working with a leaner staff, it’s become critical for hoteliers and hosts to find ways to automate tedious tasks allowing employees to refocus their time on guests.

Cloudbeds Hospitality Platform integrates reservations, rates, availability, payments, and more in addition to syncing data instantaneously, saving time entering duplicate data in multiple systems.

Furthermore, Cloudbeds’ user-friendly platform makes learning the system easy, removing hours of training time for employees.

