Aria Resorts strengthens Cornish footprint with new ‘boutique barns’

Aria Resorts has unveiled a series of new boutique barns at its luxury resort in Cornwall.

The company, which redeveloped Gara Rock Hotel in Devon last year, has revealed its new offering at The Meadows at Retallack Resort & Spa after a renovation by Notthing-Hill based House Nine Design.

The boutique barns comprise two-, three- or four-bedrooms, with floor to ceiling glass frontages and some with rooftop hot tubs, with the design spearheaded by founder of House Nine Design Jojo Barr.

Barr was also commissioned in 2017 to provide the interior planning and styling for Gara Rock.

Retallack Resort & Spa is home to hotel suites, self-catering cottages and apartments and lodges on the coast of Cornwall.