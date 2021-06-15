Armathwaite Hall Hotel sees occupancy rise as guests book longer stays from May to July

Armathwaite Hall Hotel and Spa near Keswick in the Lake District has seen occupancy levels rise upwards of 93% for the May to July period.

The hotel has also reported guests are choosing to stay longer, with breaks being extended to between four and seven nights compared to pre-pandemic trends of two to three nights.

Armathwaite Hall Hotel is attracting guests from further afield, with bookings increasingly steadily for next year already. Bookings including outdoor pursuits from Armathwaite Hall’s new leisure activity programme have also seen a spike with the most popular experiences including clay pigeon shooting, canoeing and wild swimming.

Speaking on the boost in occupancy, Simon Steele, general manager of Armathwaite Hall Hotel & Spa said: “Since our reopening, our occupancy rates have continued to grow exponentially and have surpassed our expectations. We’re pleased to be able to reopen with our full offering of activities and even better, a full team of staff especially after such a difficult year for hospitality.”