Arron Tye appointed Head Chef of The Chester Grosvenor’s La Brasserie

Arron Tye has been appointed Head Chef at The Chester Grosvenor’s 2 AA Rosette restaurant, La Brasserie.

Tye returns to The Chester Grosvenor after spending a year in the position of Head Chef at The Midland Hotel in Manchester.

Having previously worked as a Sous Chef at The Chester Grosvenor, he now takes up the position of Head Chef at La Brasserie.

Tye commented: “I am delighted to be returning to The Chester Grosvenor and to be part of the kitchen team in what is a very exciting time.

“The recent appointment of Elliot Hill as Executive Chef and the imminent launch of the hotel’s new restaurant Arkle, means there is an incredible buzz around the hotel.

“La Brasserie has always produced exceptional food, using the freshest of seasonal ingredients, so I am eager to build on that reputation and can’t wait to take the restaurant into its next chapter.”

Tye is working on a new menu for La Brasserie, which will include dishes such as guinea fowl and pork terrine with smoked bacon chutney and brioche and a fungi pithivier with Tunworth cheese, celeriac, apple, and verjus.

The menu will also include sharing dishes such as a crown of corn-fed chicken cooked under the Josper grill, with a leg meat and fungi pie, grilled gem Caesar, buttered kale, truffle and onion.

General Manager, Richard Grove commented: “ We are thrilled Arron Tye has returned to the hotel, he is a talented and passionate chef and I am confident La Brasserie will go from strength to strength with Arron at the helm.”

The Chester Grosvenor’s ‘La Brasserie’ has been in operation for over 20 years and currently holds 2 AA Rosettes.

Executive Chef Elliot Hill is set to open new fine-dining restaurant Arkle at the hotel in March of this year.