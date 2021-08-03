Asking price for seafront hotel in Llandudno hits over £1m

Christie + Co has brought to market The Cae Mor Hotel on the seafront of Llandudno on a freehold basis, with an asking price of £1,250,000.

The 23-bedroom hotel is situated within a five-storey Victorian style building next door to the Venue Cymru, which hosts a number of events such as the Victorian Extravaganza and the Llandudno Arts Festival.

The three-star hotel currently operates under the Best Western Brand and features a ground floor restaurant, Samphire Chop House and Sea food Brasserie, and a gin bar.

The property also includes The Garden Room Lounge and two function rooms in the basement, along with a large private guest carpark.

The current owners, Marc and Sheryl Viercant have carried out signaificant works on the hotel and now say the ‘time is right’ to move on to their next project.

They comment: “Having spent many years in Llandudno, developing a number of properties, the pandemic has given us the opportunity to look at further projects going forward, and this has prompted us to place The Cae Mor Hotel on the market.

“We are confident that we are passing a great business and property onto the next custodian of The Cae Mor Hotel.”

Tom O’Malley, associate director in Christie & Co’s Hospitality team is handling the sale and adds: “I’m very excited to bring this fantastic hotel to the market. It is the only hotel I am aware of which is on the promenade and features extensive private parking for guests, so we expect it to generate a high level of interest. If you’d like to book a viewing please don’t hesitate to get in touch.”